Jones County deputies respond to shooting at home

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of shots fired at a home by a teenage boy in southwestern Jones County on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found the teen with two weapons. They were able to de-escalate the situation and take him into custody. During the emergency response, deputies also learned he was autistic.

“This situation had the potential to require the use of deadly force by our deputies as the young man had been actively shooting before we arrived on scene; however, our deputies utilized their experience, training in critical incident shooting response, training in de-escalation techniques, and situational awareness to bring this incident to a safe conclusion for all,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin.

Investigators said shots were fired by the teen into the home, and the two weapons were used in the incident.

The teen was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg for further evaluation. No injuries were reported during the incident

LATEST STORIES: