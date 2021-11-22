Jones County deputies say missing 16-year-old girl found safe

UPDATE:

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said Emily Brownlee has been found and is safe with her family.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are searching for a 16-year-old girl. They said Emily Brownlee ran away.

Brownlee was last seen near a laundromat near Corner Market in Ellisville.

Brownlee is 5 feet, weighs 160 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, green muck boots, a maroon baseball shirt with grey sleeves and gold glitter writing on the front, round-frame glasses, a black cowboy hat and carrying a square, floral print bag.

Emily Brownlee (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies believe Brownlee may be trying to head south. If you know where she is located, contact your local law enforcement.