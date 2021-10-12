Jones County deputies search for man who’s been missing since Oct. 3

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are looking for a man who has been missing for more than a week.

Deputies said 31-year-old Jacob Boleware was last seen on October 3 when he was reportedly dropped off at Sawmill Square Mall in Laurel. There is no known clothing description of what Boleware was last seen wearing.

Boleware is described as 5’ 11” tall and weighs 170 lbs.

If you know the whereabouts of Boleware, you are asked to contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).