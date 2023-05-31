JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are working to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Laiveon Page is described as 5’5″ in height, weighs 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. According to deputies, she was last seen on Tuesday, May 30 at her home on Shady Oak Road in the Soso area.

Investigators said Page was reportedly wearing Looney Tunes shorts and a green shirt. She may have been observed on Tuesday in the Lone Oak Apartments complex in the Hoy Community.

According to deputies, Page suffers from a medical condition which requires medication, and she did not apparently take her medication with her when she left her residence.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).