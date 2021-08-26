Jones County deputies search for missing 16-year-old girl

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are working to find a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday, August 25. Emily Brownlee was last seen on a security camera in the 200 block of Pittman Road near Ellisville just before 5:00 p.m. She was walking in the area.

On the camera, Brownlee was wearing a white tie-dye shirt and blue jean shorts. She has brown hair, is 5’4″ in height and weighs 150 pounds.

Deputies are asking neighbors who live along Phillips Road East in Moselle to be on the lookout for Brownlee. One neighbor said she saw a girl, matching Brownlee’s description, Thursday morning.

Emily Brownlee (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Joe Berlin and deputies are in the area searching for Brownlee. If you know where the teen is located, call 911 and report her location.