JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are working to find a missing 16-year-old girl, who was last seen on November 13, 2020.

Investigators said Jamiya McNeal was last seen at her home on Tuckers Crossing Road. They believe she traveled to Meridian and may be staying in the Lauderdale County area.

If you know where McNeal is located, contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).