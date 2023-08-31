JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are searching for a missing 17-year-old boy.

Jaden Gunner Williamson is described as 5’ 10” in height, weighs approximately 163 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a cloud tattoo on his left forearm.

According to investigators, Williamson was last seen on Tuesday, August 29 in Ellisville. There is no last known clothing description or means and direction of travel.

Jaden Gunner Williamson (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).