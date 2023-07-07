UPDATE:

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said Tasha Davis made contact with the department and is no longer considered missing.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are searching for a missing woman.

Investigators said 41-year-old Tasha Nicole Davis is 5’3″ in height, weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes and dark brown to black hair.

She was last seen on July 5 around 12:00 p.m. at a residence in the 100 block of Upper Ovett Road in Ovett. Deputies said her last known clothing description was jeans and a gray shirt.

Authorities said Davis suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement and left without her medications.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).