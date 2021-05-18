Jones County deputies search for missing person last seen on May 7

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is working to find a missing person. Marquavis McCullum, also known as Mercedeez Chanel Moody, was last seen on May 7, 2021.

According to investigators, McCullum was reported to be headed to Atlanta, Georgia, driving a dark colored 2019 or 2020 model Chevy Malibu.

McCullum is 5-7″ in height, weighs 125 pounds with brown hair, green eyes and a birthmark on the left side of the neck. McCullum was last seen wearing a leopard shirt and brown pants.

A missing person report was filed with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, May 17. If you have any information about McCullum’s whereabouts, contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).