Jones County deputies search for runaway 15-year-old boy

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are working to find a runaway teenager. According to investigators, 15-year-old Caydan Jernigan was last seen on Friday afternoon at a home on Springhill Road in the Calhoun community.

Jernigan was wearing a gray Nike hoodie, black pants and black shoes. He is described at 5’3″ tall, weighs 120 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel colored eyes.

If you know where Jernigan is located, contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).