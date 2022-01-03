Jones County deputies search for sex offender

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are searching for a sex offender who they said is a serious threat to public safety.

Deputies said Michael Joe Whitaker, 49, has committed sex crimes in multiple states and is a child predator. He was placed on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) National Crime Information Center (NCIC), and the United States Marshals Service was asked to join the search for Whitaker.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Whitaker can call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-425-3137 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-7867.