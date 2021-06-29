Jones County deputies search for stolen truck, trailer & lawn mower

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are working to find the suspects who stole a pickup truck, trailer and a lawn mower earlier this month.

Investigators are looking for a gold 1976 Chevrolet C10 pickup truck, a black 6′ x 12′ utility trailer with dual axels and a green and yellow John Deere LT150 38″ cut law mower. The items were stolen from the 6000 block of Highway 84 West between June 1 and June 24, 2021.

Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information about the suspects who took the items, contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).