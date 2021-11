JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are working to find the suspect(s) who stole an 18′ utility trailer overnight.

The trailer was stolen from Professional Automotive on Eastview Drive. Surveillance pictures showed a dark colored Tahoe that deputies said was involved in the theft.

If you have any information about the theft, contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).