Jones County deputies search for suspects involved in Wednesday thefts

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are working to find the suspect(s) involved in two thefts on Wednesday, November 24.

According to investigators, a washer and dryer were stolen from the front porch of a home on Sullivan Drive, and a game camera was stolen from a property on Church Drive.

The possible suspects were seen in security camera images in a blue Chevrolet S-10.

Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information on these two thefts or the identity of the individual(s) seen in the security camera photos are asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).