Jones County deputies search for suspects involved in Wednesday thefts

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are working to find the suspect(s) involved in two thefts on Wednesday, November 24.
According to investigators, a washer and dryer were stolen from the front porch of a home on Sullivan Drive, and a game camera was stolen from a property on Church Drive.
The possible suspects were seen in security camera images in a blue Chevrolet S-10.
Anyone with information on these two thefts or the identity of the individual(s) seen in the security camera photos are asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).