Jones County deputies search for two wanted suspects

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is search for two wanted men.
There are bench warrants for both Joe Edward Dickerson and Anthony Charles Kirk on unrelated charges.
If you know where the suspects are, contact the sheriff’s office at 601-425-3147 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).
