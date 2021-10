JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are working to find a vending machine bandit.

Investigators said the suspect broke into a vending machine at Southeasten Baptist College on Highway 15 North on Monday night. They said the man took money and snacks.

Security cameras showed the suspect and the tan SUV that he was driving.

Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office

If you have information about the suspect, contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).