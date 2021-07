JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are searching for an alleged cocaine dealer.

Investigators are looking for James C. McCray, 55, on a charge of sale of cocaine within 1,500 feet of a church. McCray also goes by “Big O.”

If you know where McCray is located, contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).