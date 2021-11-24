Jones County deputies searching for four children allegedly kidnapped by mother

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are working to find a woman who allegedly kidnapped four children, ages four to 16.

According to investigators, Kishawna Jackson is wanted on four counts of parental kidnapping after receiving the sheriff’s office received a complaint from Child Protective Services (CPS).

Jackson is described as 4’11” tall, weighs 115 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. There is no clothing description of the suspect at this time. Deputies believe she’s in a four door silver passenger car, no known make, model or tag number.

Kishawna Jackson (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Jackson is accused of kidnapping her four children from Laurel Wednesday afternoon. The descriptions of the children are listed below:

Kiliyah Amoyotte, female, age 16 – Approximate height: 5’ 4” Approximate weight: 110 lbs.

Kiveayah Jackson, female, age 12 – Approximate height: 4’ 0” Approximate weight: 90 lbs.

Kiah Bristel, female, age 8 – Approximate height: 3’ 5” Approximate weight: 45 lbs.

Edwin Bristel, male, age 4 – Approximate height: 3’ 0” Approximate weight: 30 lbs.

Kiliyah Amoyotte (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Kiveayah Jackson (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Kiah Bristel (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Edwin Bristel (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said Jackson was previously arrested by Laurel police on two counts of felony child abuse. All four children had had been removed from her custody under an order from Jones County Justice Court. Deputies said the children are believed to be in danger.

If you know the whereabouts of Jackson or the four children, call 911 or contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147.