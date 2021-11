Jones County deputies searching for grand larceny suspect (Courtesy of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are seeking public help in a grand larceny case.

They said Dawson Taylor is wanted for questioning as a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-STOP (7867).