Jones County deputies searching for mother, son due to welfare concerns

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are working to find a mother and her young son, who were last seen on East Ridge Drive in Laurel on Thursday, August 19.

Alexander Davis, 4, has brown hair and brown eyes. He’s 4’7″ tall and weighs 60 pounds. Danielle Davis, 40, is 5’9″ tall and weighs 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing black pants with white spots and an off-white color shirt.

Alexander Davis

Danielle Davis

Photo of 2016 Kia Soul – not actual vehicle, stock photo – to give residents an idea of what type of vehicle to be looking for.

Investigators said Davis was last known to be driving a gray 2016 Kia Soul. The vehicle has a Mississippi license plate (Wayne County) that reads: WXC 5310. Her son was with her at the time.

If you know where the two are located, contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 and ask for Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter or call Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).