JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are working to find the suspect who stole an ATV.

Investigators said the ATV was stolen from the 300 block of Houston Road on Tuesday, August 17. The stolen ATV is missing a seat.

If you know who is responsible for the theft, contact Jones County deputies at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).