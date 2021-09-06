Jones County deputies searching for two burglary suspects

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are working to find two suspects in connection to two separate burglaries.

Investigators said the burglaries happened at a home in the 300 block of Reid Road in the Powers Community. Security pictures showed the two suspects believed to be responsible for the two separate burglaries at the home.

If you have information on the identities of the suspects, you are asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

