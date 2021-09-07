Jones County deputies seek information on deadly shooting at JR’s

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said they need information on a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night.

The shooting happened at JR’s in the Hebron community. One man was killed, while another man and a woman were injured. Investigators said they have few leads in the case.

According to deputies, at least 50 rounds were fired from four different weapons during the shooting.

“We need witnesses who were at JR’s at the time of the shooting to come forward and help identify a suspect and the getaway vehicle involved,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We need cooperation from the large group of people who were at this social club and at the moment that cooperation is lacking. Someone is bound to know who the shooter is.”

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).