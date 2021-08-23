Jones County deputies to participate in Labor Day Enforcement Period

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has joined the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign. Deputies will be out from now until Labor Day weekend to enforce the law to make sure everyone is safe and sober.

“We want our community members to understand that it’s our first priority to keep people safe, so we’re asking everyone to plan ahead if they know they’ll be out drinking,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We need commitment from our community members that they’ll keep the streets free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday. This is a campaign to get the message out that impaired driving is illegal and it takes lives. Let’s make this a partnership between law enforcement and drivers: Help us protect the community and put an end to this senseless behavior.”

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving: