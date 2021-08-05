Jones County deputies to patrol school district zones Friday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin wants drivers to use caution in school zones when the new school year kicks off on Friday, August 6.

He said passing a stopped school bus, which is loading or unloading children, is a crime and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The sheriff said deputies will be patrolling in the Jones County School District school zones on Friday. He said travelers should expect a traffic pattern change in school zones and area roadways with school buses and children being dropped off and picked up.