Jones County deputies to take part in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies will take part in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

From Friday, December 17 until Saturday, January 1, deputies will be on the look out for those driving under the influence, and they will have safety checkpoints. The goal of the campaign is to remove impaired drivers from the roadway.

“Our goal during this campaign is to try to apprehend every drunk or drug-impaired driver and stop them from injuring or killing other travelers on our roadways and also themselves,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin.

The campaign will be funded by a grant from the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety.