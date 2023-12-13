JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County Sheriff’s Department held a firearm qualification training session. Officials want to make sure deputies are well-trained in gun use.

The department held an all-day firearm qualification and recertification session on Wednesday, December 13.

“We work on things like trigger controls, sight picture, when to fire, when not to fire, shoot, no shoot targets. We use all of these different things to help officers make the best decisions that they can,” said Detective Abraham McKenzie.

Deputies must be recertified in handgun and patrol rifle use by training in various scenarios and target practice. Trainers said it’s important they stay up to date on gun safety.

“No officer ever wants to use their weapon. But if that time ever does come, we’re tasked with protecting the public, and we have to be absolutely proficient in it and know what we’re doing,” explained Training Director Eddy Ingram.

Officials said training sessions are important to correct any mishandling of a weapon.

“We can see and test that the officers are accurate, that they have been practicing on their own, that they have been training, and that there is any mishap that takes place, the best place for it to happen is out here and training, so we can correct those things so they don’t happen in the field,” said McKenzie.

The department holds recertification sessions three to four times a year.