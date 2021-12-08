Jones County deputies warn neighbors about Facebook craft show scam

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County Sergeant J.D. Carter is warning neighbors about another scam circulating online in the area.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) was made aware of the scam after a neighbor told them she was contacted from a profile named Tenai Winnie on Facebook and asked to pay $70 for a vendor booth.

Carter said the scammer claims there is a craft show on December 18 and 19 at The Gables and asks victims to pay $70 on Cashapp for a booth at the show. He said there is no such event booked at the venue.

Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office

“It seems every day there is a new scam out there targeting individuals and businesses,” said Carter. He encouraged neighbors to be diligent when asked for money and to fact-check anything that sounds suspicious.