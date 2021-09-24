Jones County deputies warn neighbors about phone scam

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are warning neighbors about a scammer, who is claiming to be a Jones County Sheriff’s Office employee.

According to investigators, the scammer has told neighbors that they owe past due finds, they are facing arrest, and they are being tracked.

The scammer is either demanding payment over the phone through prepaid cards or cash transfer apps. Another version of the scam is spoofing the Jones County Sheriff’s Office main office phone number on the incoming call to neighbors’ phones, which then leads to a fake “confidential” Jones County Sheriff’s Office voicemail account, which requests payment information to be left on voicemail.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office will not call you demanding payments over the phone.

If you have been contacted by a scammer, please contact the Federal Trade Commission as follows: