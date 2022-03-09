JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said a scammer who claims to be with the sheriff’s office is targeting neighbors.

The scammer told neighbors they have outstanding warrants and tried to get them to make a payment to avoid arrest.

According to the sheriff’s office, the caller as left voice mails advising neighbors to call 601-402-9270 to speak to a deputy to make a payment. This phone number leads to a voice mail, purportedly that of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, where callers are asked to leave their name and phone number.

Authorities said neighbors should not fall for this attempt to separate them from their money.