JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County deputy returned to service after being attacked by a dog while making an arrest.

Deputies said they responded to a call about a fight Sunday night on Township Road. According to investigators, 18-year-old Anthony Sumrall, of Heidelberg, was trespassing and fighting with his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

When Deputy Andrew Yates arrived at the scene, he attempted to arrest Sumrall. Investigators said Sumrall resisted arrest, and Yates used his taser, which was ineffective.

During the arrest, Yates was bitten four times on the leg by a dog at the scene. He was able to arrest Sumrall despite the dog attack.

Both Sumrall and Yates were treated at the scene.

Sumrall was charged with disorderly conduct, simple assault, trespassing-willful, disturbance of family and resisting arrest.