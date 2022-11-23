UPDATE:

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The suspect in the shooting of a Jones County deputy was captured at the home on Riley Johnson Road.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department, the unidentified suspect has been transported to South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) for treatment for one or more gunshot wounds.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) responded to the scene to investigate the shooting.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities in Jones County said a deputy was shot and wounded on Wednesday, November 23.

The shooting happened on Riley Johnson Road in the Johnson community.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department, the suspected shooter may still be inside the home.

The injured deputy was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) for treatment. Officials said the deputy is awake and alert.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. Residents have been advised to avoid the area.