LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A deputy with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office helped save several dogs inside of a burning home.

Sgt. Stephen Graeser (Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council)

Officials said a fire was reported at a mobile home on Sanderson Road around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8.

Sgt. Stephen Graeser arrived at the scene first. He entered the home and used a fire extinguisher to keep the flames from spreading. He was able to rescue several dogs from inside the home.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and were able to put out the fire. No residents were home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.