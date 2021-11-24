Jones County deputy saves overdose victim in Rustin

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County deputy saved a man who had overdosed in Rustin on Wednesday, November 24.

According to authorities, Sergeant Stephen Graeser arrived at a home where a man was suspected to be overdosing on heroin and fentanyl. The man was barely breathing, had a weak pulse and was having CPR given to him by another person.

Graeser administered two doses of Narcan to him, and he regained a regular pulse and breathing rate shortly after. He was evaluated by EMTs and denied medical transport to a hospital.

“Today’s incident marks the 12th overdosed individual saved by JCSD deputies in 2021 through the use of nasal Narcan,” notes Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We greatly appreciate the Mississippi Department of Mental Health for providing nasal Narcan to our department. Needless to say, our deputies, investigators, narcotics agents, and corrections officers are in a position to make a difference to an overdosing individual as a result of this deployment of nasal Narcan.”