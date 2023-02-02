JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Crews responded to a fire at a Jones County deputy’s home in the Glade community on Tuesday, January 31.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the fire was reported just after 1:00 a.m. on Bell Road. Fire crews responded to the scene to find that the roof had collapsed before they arrived.

The home belonged to Deputy/K9 Handler James Bell. Bell, his wife and two children were not at the home at the time of the fire. No one was injured.

(Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Dept.)

(Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Dept.)

(Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Dept.)

(Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Dept.)

(Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Dept.)

Investigators said the family lost nearly all of their belongings in the fire.