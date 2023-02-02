JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Crews responded to a fire at a Jones County deputy’s home in the Glade community on Tuesday, January 31.
Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the fire was reported just after 1:00 a.m. on Bell Road. Fire crews responded to the scene to find that the roof had collapsed before they arrived.
The home belonged to Deputy/K9 Handler James Bell. Bell, his wife and two children were not at the home at the time of the fire. No one was injured.
Investigators said the family lost nearly all of their belongings in the fire.