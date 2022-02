JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a Dollar General employee on an embezzlement charge.

Christi Causey, 60, of Soso, was arrested on Friday, February 25. She is accused of embezzling more than $62,000 from the store in Calhoun since October 2021.

Christi Causey (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

Causey is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility until her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.