JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Donations collected in Jones County arrived in Mayfield, Kentucky on Tuesday, December 21.

Diamondback Specialized CMV Training owner Ray Herndon donated his time, 18-wheeler truck and fuel to make the delivery. Herndon, along with Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s Lance Chancellor, Powers Fire and Rescue firefighters Chasity Johnson, D.L. Geiger and junior firefighter Cody Geiger made the drive to Kentucky.

The crew received assistance with unloading the supplies from North Carolina law enforcement officers and firefighters. The Mississippi crew then assisted them with unloading their trailer of supplies.

Jones County donations arrive in Kentucky, (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department).

Relief supplies donations were provided by Pine Belt neighbors, agencies, businesses, churches and organizations.

The crew left Laurel at 4:00 a.m. and arrived in Kentucky at 10:30 a.m. They expect to arrive back in Mississippi later this evening.