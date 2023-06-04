JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A driver was injured and had to be extracted from a vehicle after a pickup truck crashed in Jones County.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 4 on Highway 184. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said firefighters found the pickup truck on its side when they arrived. The driver had non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was entrapped, and firefighters had to use extrication tools in order to get the driver out of the vehicle through the windshield.

Officials said the truck apparently left the road, hit a culvert and flipped during the crash.

(Courtesy: Powers VFD)

(Courtesy: Powers VFD)

The driver was taken to a local hospital by an ambulance. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) also responded to the scene.