JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A driver was killed and a passenger was injured during a shooting in Jones County this weekend.

Jones County deputies said the incident happened on Saturday, June 24 on Interstate 59 near the 102 mile marker. The victims have not been identified.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) also responded to the scene.

According to Jones County deputies, MBI will investigate the case.