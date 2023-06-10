JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – There will be a temporary closure on Interstate 59 in Jones County.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said there will be utility work along I-59 at the South 13th Avenue overpass. The work will take place between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 11.

According to MDOT, traffic will be stopped in 15-minute intervals while Mississippi Power crews place power lines across the interstate.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route during the closure period.