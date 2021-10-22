Jones County father, son arrested in multi-state crime spree

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County father and son have been arrested in connection to a multi-state crime spree.

According to investigators, the crime spree began in Jones County in late September 2021. They said David Williams, Sr., stole a vehicle and fled to Jasper County. Bay Springs police chased Williams, who crashed the vehicle and ran away.

In early October 2021, Williams and his son, 17-year-old David Williams, Jr., allegedly stole a vehicle on Reedy Creek Road in Jones County. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Cullman, Alabama. Deputies said the two stole another vehicle in Dodge City, Alabama, and fled to South Carolina, where authorities suspect them of committing crimes.

The father and son drive to Minor Hill, Tennessee, where officers stopped the stolen vehicle and captured the teen. His father ran away and allegedly stole another vehicle.

Deputies said Williams, Sr., fled to Indiana where he was arrested by law enforcement officers for possession of a stolen vehicle, fake identification and possession of methamphetamine. He is being held in the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Indiana.

Additional charges for the father and son are pending in both Louisiana and Georgia. One of the charges includes a shootout that happened with deputies in one jurisdiction before the two escaped.