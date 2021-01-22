Jones County Fire Council calling for additional volunteers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – After just the fifth structure fire in less than four weeks, the Jones County Fire Council is calling for more volunteers. The latest fire in Jones County happened on Wednesday morning, where a home was damaged in the Hebron Community.

Dana Bumgardner, with the Jones County Fire County, said this recent structure fire highlights the need for more volunteer firefighters in Jones County.

“We had to get assistance from Covington County, Smith County from Taylorville, it was just a massive fire and a lot of firefighters were needed to effectively fight that fire,” said Bumgardner.

Kyle Brooks, who is the Jones County Fire Coordinator, he knows first hand the urgent need for firefighters.

“It has definitely been challenging. We have been faced with a lot of new circumstances and new problems. As far as exposure, you showing up to places to run an emergency call, and you don’t know if your making contact with an infected person,” said Brooks.

Brooks said the pandemic has also affected the way the department connects with the community and its recruitment efforts.

“One of the worst things we’ve had to deal with – the pandemic. It has really cut in to our outreach because of the social distancing and people not being allowed indoors in certain places,” said Brooks.

He said also this has affected their recruitment efforts.

“We’ve not been able to do what we normally do in the outreach in the community, as far as visiting with people, visiting with schools and reaching out for new volunteers, because they’re not really trying to expose themselves more than they have to.”