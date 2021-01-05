Jones County Fire Council discusses recent structure fires

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Jones County Fire Council said crews have had a busy start to the new year. They’ve responded to four fires in three days.

The most recent fire happened at a camper home in the Rustin community. Crews are investigating what caused the fires.

Dana Bumgardner, who is public information officer for the Jones County Fire Council, believes some of the fires have been electrical related.

“A lot of those fires were electrical related or safety issues that people weren’t being quite as aware as they could have been,” she said.

One person lost their home on Pine Street due to a fire. 12 News talked to a family member of the homeowner.

“It was devastating, and I’m glad that nobody got hurt. Even though they were all there, everybody was safe. I hate they couldn’t catch the fire in time. It was really bad.”

