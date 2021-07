Pictured are from left to right: Dixie EPA General Manager Randy Smith, Fire Council President Lee Garrick, and Fire Coordinator Kyle Brooks. (Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council)

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Dixie Electric Power Association partnered with CoBank in the Sharing Success Program to donate $2,500 to the Jones County Fire Council.

The program allows cooperatives to apply for grants, matching the contribution of their customers to charitable organizations.

Leaders with the fire council plan to use the money to purchase education and training materials, thermal imaging cameras and essential equipment.