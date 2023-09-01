The fire happened at a two-story home on Ovett Moselle Road around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 31. (Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council)

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County firefighters rescued three cats from a house fire.

The fire happened at a two-story home on Ovett Moselle Road around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 31.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the fire coming out of a second-story window and along the back wall at the rear of the home.

Officials said the fire had damaged the back wall and ceiling of the home after it traveled from the rear outside wall upward to the ceiling and into the attic.

Firefighters rescued three cats from the home. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.