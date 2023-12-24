JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County volunteer firefighters responded to a brush fire on Saturday, December 23.
The incident happened in the 400 block of Welch Road just before 2:00 p.m.
Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said firefighters found a 10-acre fire and extinguished the flames.
According to officials, firefighters were able to protect multiple structures, including homes and chicken houses.
Officials encouraged neighbors to use caution when burning trash or brush when conditions are windy.