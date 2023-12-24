JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County volunteer firefighters responded to a brush fire on Saturday, December 23.

The incident happened in the 400 block of Welch Road just before 2:00 p.m.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said firefighters found a 10-acre fire and extinguished the flames.

According to officials, firefighters were able to protect multiple structures, including homes and chicken houses.

Jones County volunteer firefighters responded to a brush fire on Saturday, December 23. (Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council)

Officials encouraged neighbors to use caution when burning trash or brush when conditions are windy.