JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Multiple Jones County volunteer firefighters responded to a large brush fire on Sunday, September 17.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said the fire happened near Sand Hill Road in Ellisville just before noon. Firefighters said a field, about 40-50 acres, was on fire.

According to officials, the property owner said he had been burning a small area in the field. Firefighters were able to contain the fire about an hour after arriving at the scene.

There were no injuries reported. Firefighters worked at the scene for four hours.

The Jones County Fire Council reminded everyone in the county to be aware of the ongoing burn ban for the state. They said the dry and windy conditions the county is experiencing could lead to small fires becoming very large fires quickly.