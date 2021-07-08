Jones County firefighters respond to house fire off Blondie Road

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Several Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to a house fire Wednesday at 65 Blondie Road in the Glade community. The fire happened just before 3:00 p.m.

The people who lived in the home originally reported a vehicle fire close to the home, according to investigators. When firefighters arrived, they found the home on fire.

One of the firefighters was injured at the scene. The firefighter was treated by paramedics at the scene and declined to go to the hospital for treatment. No one else was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.