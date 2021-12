JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County firefighters responded to a house fire Friday morning. The fire happened on Highway 29 North just before 7:00 a.m.

The homeowner told investigators he had gone to Soso for an errand. When he came back, his house was on fire.

The fire damaged the home, a GMC truck and a Kubota. Officials said one person sustained minor injuries from the fire, but they declined to go to the hospital.

Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council

The cause of the fire is under investigation.