Jones County firefighters respond to house fire that killed cat Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Jones County early Wednesday morning.

According to Dana Bumgardner with the Jones County Fire Council, the homeowner said someone inside the home started cooking and then went to take care of a small child. When the person returned, the fire reportedly spread from the stove to other places in the kitchen.

Hebron, Calhoun, Soso and Pleasant Ridge volunteer firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. The kitchen and the living areas have heavy damage.

Bumgardner said all of the occupants of the home escaped safely, but a cat died in the fire. No other injuries have been reported.

According to officials, the Emserv Ambulance Service and Jones County Sheriff's Department was also on scene.